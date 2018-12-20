Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 80.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 74,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,654 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.15 million, up from 92,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 24.36M shares traded or 107.90% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Nxstage Medical Inc (NXTM) by 12.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 40,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 274,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.66 million, down from 314,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Nxstage Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 605,000 shares traded. Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) has risen 12.62% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $203.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 35,678 shares to 56,052 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,352 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. 8,000 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares with value of $482,480 were bought by MARKS MICHAEL E.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $522.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 65,275 shares to 181,875 shares, valued at $39.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectra Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:SEP) by 296,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q2.