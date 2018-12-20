Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 37.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 9,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,307 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.32M, up from 24,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.25% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 2.84M shares traded or 98.34% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 31.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 28.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 340,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 836,625 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $68.75M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.18. About 2.84M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 239.02% or $0.98 from last year’s $0.41 per share. OXY’s profit will be $1.05B for 11.00 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.47% negative EPS growth.

