Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 9.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 1,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,174 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.93M, up from 17,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $158.82. About 61,936 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Boosted by Gulfstream, Defense Orders — Earnings Review

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 16.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 107,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 551,940 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.13M, down from 659,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 14,299 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M

Among 12 analysts covering OpenText Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. OpenText Corporation had 27 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) on Tuesday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 30 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 22 by Raymond James. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, November 22 by Macquarie Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) rating on Monday, October 30. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $40.0 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) rating on Thursday, August 3. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $4000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, November 1. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) on Tuesday, September 13 to “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.52 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $64.44M for 34.67 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.62% EPS growth.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 255,400 shares to 839,100 shares, valued at $35.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 25,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fagan owns 0.15% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,800 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 1,508 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Busey Trust Company has 0.79% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 41,545 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated reported 22,158 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). First Citizens Fincl Bank Tru Com reported 0.05% stake. 5,067 are held by Cape Ann Natl Bank. British Columbia Investment Mgmt has invested 0.13% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 1,299 were reported by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Alphamark Advisors Ltd reported 18,225 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has 0.24% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 5,261 shares. Sei Invests owns 147,619 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 12 shares. 1,074 are held by Roundview Lc. Holderness Investments stated it has 3,440 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $19.29 million activity. 77,810 General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares with value of $15.55M were sold by Johnson S. Daniel. 600 shares were bought by Reynolds Catherine B, worth $100,585 on Friday, December 7. $4.35 million worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) was sold by CASEY JOHN PATRICK on Monday, October 15.