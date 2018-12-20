Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 2.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,926 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.60M, down from 92,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 8.35M shares traded or 16.57% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 10.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 9,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,085 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.70M, up from 86,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $28.29. About 1.16M shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 22.49% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 115,052 shares to 647,945 shares, valued at $17.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “IBM Shares Drop 22% This Year as Hope of Turnaround Dims – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM forecasts 4.8% growth for retail holiday sales – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Better Buys Than IBM Stock Right Now – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Apple, Applied Materials and IBM – Investorplace.com” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Looks Set to Win IBM Chip Orders – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 5.81 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PDC Energy (PDCE) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on November 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “PDC Energy Announces Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call â€“ Thursday, August 9, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2018. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Colorado-Focused Oil Stocks Are Sizzling Today – Motley Fool” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PDC Energy Announces Proposed Private Debt Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 14, 2017.

