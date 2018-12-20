Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 1254.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 202,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 218,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.65M, up from 16,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 846,955 shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 19.88% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers — SYMC; 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET; 15/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER WEB SECURITY SERVICES OFFERINGS TO CUSTOMERS; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 11,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 107,424 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.01 million, down from 118,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $110.81. About 1.04 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scott And Selber holds 2,975 shares. Ci Invests stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 1.45% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 9.90 million shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.65% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Bristol John W Incorporated Ny has 1.54% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 521,552 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt invested in 0.72% or 21,138 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated reported 0.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Savant Capital Llc owns 17,316 shares. Fidelity National Fincl Inc holds 3.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 186,516 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Pa accumulated 17,957 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Allen Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,295 shares. Chatham Cap holds 25,771 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Benchmark Advsrs owns 2,200 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 32,445 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Sterne Agee CRT downgraded the shares of PEP in report on Friday, February 26 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $127 target in Wednesday, July 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 6 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Friday, May 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, January 9. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 3. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 5. On Tuesday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $893.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,175 shares to 13,849 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Mlp (MLPA) by 82,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Interm Corp Bond Etf (VCIT).

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. Yawman David had sold 12,024 shares worth $1.29M. Khan Mehmood also sold $18.53 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares. Spanos Mike had sold 20,074 shares worth $2.26M.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 18.59 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,530 shares to 26,247 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,050 shares, and cut its stake in Pfsweb Inc (NASDAQ:PFSW).

