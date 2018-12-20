Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 13.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.32 million, down from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 13.60M shares traded or 120.34% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 84.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 24,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,491 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $621,000, down from 29,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $127.61. About 21.23 million shares traded or 131.85% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.36 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Geller Family Office Services Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $169.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,433 shares to 319,026 shares, valued at $93.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. The insider Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.08 million. On Friday, November 23 the insider Sneed Michael E sold $4.41M. The insider Fasolo Peter sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41M. The insider Gorsky Alex sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60 million. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of stock or 748 shares. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought 1,000 shares worth $133,910.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. As per Monday, May 15, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, October 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 20 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 27 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, July 21 by BTIG Research. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 12. On Thursday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Wednesday, October 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 0.28% or 4,425 shares in its portfolio. 1.09M are held by Epoch Investment Prtn. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 13,675 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fincl Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 13,443 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt accumulated 124,054 shares. Wellington Gru Llp invested 0.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cwh Management Inc reported 1.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Oarsman Cap Inc has 1.69% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northstar Inv Ltd Liability Corp owns 101,779 shares. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 21,681 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A Ny invested in 2.46% or 110,165 shares. Qv Invsts Inc accumulated 1,520 shares. First Dallas Secs accumulated 2.38% or 27,607 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 3,428 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Lc has 64,850 shares.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 9 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, August 21. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 17 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 19 report. On Friday, February 9 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. BNP Paribas upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 14 by CLSA. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 20. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Friday, October 20. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 11 by SBG Securities.