Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries (PPG) by 60.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 3,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,114 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $231,000, down from 5,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 970,422 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has declined 10.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Effective Tax Rate 23.5%; 07/05/2018 – PPG Announces Leadership Changes in Aerospace Products Business; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 21.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 95,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 535,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $78.48 million, up from 440,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $116.38. About 782,124 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 27.62% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $13.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,100 shares to 255,368 shares, valued at $30.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 44,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 196 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 125.53 million shares or 1.05% more from 124.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lifeplan Gp Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,347 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru has 0.03% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Huntington Bancorporation reported 2,373 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 11,391 were accumulated by Davy Asset Mngmt Limited. Cibc World Mkts invested in 76,235 shares. Amica Mutual reported 5,126 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Wells Fargo Mn holds 4.84M shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.06% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 422 were accumulated by Sun Life Inc. Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 1.78% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Charter Co stated it has 2,365 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Mngmt owns 8,615 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker had 81 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, July 17. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Friday, October 23 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, August 28 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. The company was initiated on Thursday, September 17 by UBS. As per Thursday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was upgraded by KeyCorp on Monday, April 24 to “Overweight”. CLSA downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, December 13 report. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Monday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $980,557 activity. 907 shares were bought by Hankin Michael David, worth $102,428. $164,766 worth of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) was sold by BELISLE JOCELYN on Friday, September 7.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 3,695 shares to 278,569 shares, valued at $32.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 61,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

Among 26 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. PPG Industries had 96 analyst reports since September 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $11800 target in Wednesday, April 25 report. As per Tuesday, July 4, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 25 to “Overweight”. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, October 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 23 by Susquehanna. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 11. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, January 9 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $118.0 target in Thursday, March 15 report. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, October 12.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 7.56% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PPG’s profit will be $263.87M for 22.17 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.