First Washington Corp increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 38.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 31,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,480 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.93M, up from 81,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 660,179 shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 20.90% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 12/03/2018 – GTT SAYS BANK STREET GROUP LLC SERVED AS ADVISER TO ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS ON THIS TRANSACTION; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 6.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 19,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 319,916 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.36 million, up from 300,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 12.04M shares traded or 114.22% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has declined 12.08% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C

Among 12 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. GTT Communications had 27 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3600 target in Monday, June 26 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of GTT in report on Friday, May 4 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 27. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, November 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 13 by Suntrust Robinson. Cowen & Co maintained GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) rating on Wednesday, October 18. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $43.0 target. Cowen & Co maintained GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) on Friday, August 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight” on Thursday, January 18. The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Monday, January 22.

More important recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GTT -13% on swing to Q2 loss – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind GTT Communications, Midstates Petroleum, Arsanis, BioTelemetry, Dolby Laboratories, and Northern Dynasty Minerals â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire”, Businesswire.com published: “DITCO Selects GTT for Transatlantic Wavelength Services – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “GTT to Participate in December 2018 Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $210.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,724 shares to 500 shares, valued at $82,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 103,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,077 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

More recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Utility Stocks to Power Up Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” on December 12, 2018. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Intuit, PPL and HollyFrontier – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sand In My Shoes – Why I Bought PPL – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018 was also an interesting one.

