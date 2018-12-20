Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Progressive Corp The (PGR) by 80.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 252,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,248 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.28M, down from 312,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Progressive Corp The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. About 3.55 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 2.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 3,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 168,045 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.97M, down from 171,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 3.82M shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 39.38% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 13/03/2018 – United Airlines Studying `Premium Economy’ for Domestic Markets; 12/04/2018 – @timseymour bets $UAL is about to soar to new heights in his Fast Pitch; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines Rallies as Pricing-Power Gains Ease Growth Fears; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.1 PERCENT; 01/05/2018 – United Airlines Announces Collaboration with American Humane for Safe Animal Travel; 30/03/2018 – UNITED, MESA GET TENTATIVE OK FOR DAILY HOUSTON-HAVANA SERVICE; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED AVAILABLE SEAT MILES 61,977 MLN VS 59,808 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q EPS 52c; 27/04/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact Expected from United Airlines’ Term Loan Re-pricing; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – EXPECT 2018 NON-FUEL CASM TO BE DOWN 1 PCT TO FLAT

More notable recent United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “United Airlines planning ‘unforgettable’ event for flight attendants – Chicago Business Journal” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Air Italy launching service from Chicago to Italy’s fashion capital – Chicago Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Energy company partially owned by United Airlines to build Gary plant – Chicago Business Journal” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “We Did The Math PEJ Can Go To $46 – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Continental (UAL) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $447.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 16,575 shares to 30,605 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.4 per share. UAL’s profit will be $495.89 million for 11.59 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.06 actual EPS reported by United Continental Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold UAL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 247.36 million shares or 0.51% more from 246.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Johnson Fincl Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,240 shares. Hillsdale Management accumulated 4,800 shares. Brown Advisory holds 27,762 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Inc holds 343,392 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 10.29 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability reported 2,630 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 0.05% or 262,100 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Incorporated Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 590 shares. At Fincl Bank stated it has 20,344 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 85,075 shares. Moreover, Sector Pension Board has 0.02% invested in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 27,553 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 533,256 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Vantage Invest Advsrs Lc reported 14 shares stake.

Since December 4, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $4.10 million activity.

Among 25 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. United Continental had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 24 report. The stock of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Thursday, March 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 16. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, November 16 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, September 7 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, January 10 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 11 report. The stock of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Bank of America. The stock of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) earned “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, November 28.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $10.44 million activity. $711,960 worth of stock was sold by Sauerland John P on Tuesday, July 17. On Thursday, July 19 Broz Steven sold $137,724 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 2,300 shares. Another trade for 7,503 shares valued at $452,296 was sold by Murphy John Jo. The insider CODY WILLIAM M sold $3.35 million. 50,000 shares were sold by Barbagallo John A, worth $3.40 million on Friday, October 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Management reported 6,381 shares stake. 233 were accumulated by Ledyard Bank & Trust. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 13,995 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 277,111 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 130,899 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Business Svcs holds 13,217 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Biltmore Wealth Ltd Co, Arizona-based fund reported 9,307 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 2,505 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Com New York has invested 2.17% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 75 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,558 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 740,138 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 701,998 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2.42 million shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $43.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 149,400 shares to 350,187 shares, valued at $57.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 35,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More important recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “10 High-Growth Stocks With Strong Fundamentals – Investorplace.com”, Investorplace.com published: “7 Women-Led Companies Delivering Outsized Returns – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR), Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Insurers Get Behind In-Cab Video Systems, Even If Drivers Don’t Always Want To – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Progressive had 83 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $41 target in Friday, August 11 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 14 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Thursday, May 17, the company rating was downgraded by Wood. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Citigroup. FBR Capital maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, April 3 with “Mkt Perform” rating. Citigroup downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $31 target in Thursday, June 2 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Friday, September 14 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 17 report.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 25.32% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.79 per share. PGR’s profit will be $577.36 million for 15.10 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.94% negative EPS growth.