Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 3,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.37 million, down from 27,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 14.26 million shares traded or 170.08% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 17.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,405 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.90 million, up from 28,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $157.95. About 2.89M shares traded or 46.47% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, July 22. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $112 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, January 23. The company was maintained on Monday, January 8 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 25 by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, January 28 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, December 5 to “Overweight”. On Thursday, October 8 the stock rating was initiated by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of UTX in report on Friday, July 7 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, June 2. As per Wednesday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. Gill Charles D had sold 14,255 shares worth $1.94M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 91,715 are held by Middleton And Co Ma. Viking Invsts Ltd Partnership reported 5.89 million shares stake. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 7,315 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Tn reported 64,180 shares. First Trust Co stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Johnson Finance Group Incorporated has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bb&T Securities Lc accumulated 435,386 shares. 2,020 are owned by Round Table Lc. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division has 0.3% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 84,202 shares. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 51,635 shares. Transamerica Advsrs stated it has 248 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc holds 0.01% or 16 shares. Sand Hill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,125 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il has 27,644 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Lc stated it has 1.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33B for 17.80 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $657,854 activity.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $251.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 18,275 shares to 12,156 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 27,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,875 shares, and cut its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).