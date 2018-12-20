12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 67.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 218,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,864 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.69 million, down from 324,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 649,728 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 13.83% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 16.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 12,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,725 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.31M, down from 78,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $93.43. About 846,071 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has declined 18.69% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification

More recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Republic Services, Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on December 14, 2018. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “3 Sustainable Companies That Could Benefit From Climate Change – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018. Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Value 25 Fund 3rd Quarter Shareholder Letter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $17.04 million activity. Shares for $16.48M were sold by SLAGER DONALD W on Friday, August 10. $665,000 worth of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) shares were sold by Serianni Charles F.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 26.23% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.61 per share. RSG’s profit will be $249.92 million for 23.32 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.10% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Republic Services had 48 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 9. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 1 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, November 1 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 5 by Bank of America. The rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, November 6. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 18 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Monday, November 6. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 11 to “Outperform”. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, December 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RSG shares while 198 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 181.80 million shares or 4.50% less from 190.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Eck Associate accumulated 32,701 shares. 12,683 were reported by Homrich & Berg. Moreover, D E Shaw Co Inc has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 10,800 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 3,297 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation has 0.04% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Ptnrs Group Holdg Ag holds 4.66% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 544,633 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Lenox Wealth Management holds 1,444 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). State Street Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Savant Cap Limited Company invested in 34,130 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 547,995 shares. Ims Cap has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited reported 267,157 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd holds 10,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $420.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,253 shares to 127,438 shares, valued at $30.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 15 analysts covering Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Vulcan Materials Company had 53 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Monday, August 17. As per Wednesday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, November 16. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Buy” rating and $135.0 target in Tuesday, December 12 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 2 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, October 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson given on Wednesday, October 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) on Friday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 27 report.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 24.32% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.74 per share. VMC’s profit will be $121.48M for 25.39 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 44 investors sold VMC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.97% less from 125.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Co holds 9,526 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Mngmt has invested 0.53% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Capital Innovations Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% or 2,935 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Com owns 28,469 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,396 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt has invested 1.25% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Estabrook Cap Mngmt accumulated 3,563 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 238,345 shares. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 491,070 shares. Principal Financial Group owns 2.71 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 14,499 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Quantitative Systematic Strategies owns 20,135 shares. Schroder Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 2,514 shares. 1,800 were accumulated by North Star Inv Mngmt Corp.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $586.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 39,350 shares to 98,397 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Techology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 97,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Imperva Inc (NYSE:IMPV).