Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) by 40.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 885,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.10 million, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 257,979 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 114.90% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 6.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 84,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.61 million, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 1.27M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 25,000 shares to 81,100 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,345 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. A D Beadell Counsel Inc holds 3.15% or 80,840 shares in its portfolio. Corda Investment Management Ltd Liability owns 590,098 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt accumulated 36,045 shares. Pioneer Trust Natl Bank N A Or invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreno Evelyn V has 0.22% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 17,145 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Inc Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Great Lakes Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 39,251 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Waters Parkerson Company Limited Liability accumulated 266,756 shares. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs has invested 1.96% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1.81% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 56,201 shares. Lifeplan Gru holds 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 3,358 shares. Van Eck Corporation stated it has 85,448 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 6.69 million shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Tru invested in 0.3% or 60,281 shares.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $22.51 million activity. HAYS ED sold $4.43 million worth of stock or 91,000 shares. RIVERA ALFREDO also sold $1.20 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares. DINKINS JAMES L had sold 9,200 shares worth $450,340. Perez Beatriz R sold 10,000 shares worth $479,800. $2.60M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by MURPHY JOHN. The insider SMITH BRIAN JOHN sold 43,000 shares worth $2.06 million.

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.13 EPS, up 45.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $226,427 activity.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $87.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 1.48M shares to 3.21M shares, valued at $27.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 24,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).