Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation New (DVN) by 28.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 8,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50 million, up from 29,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 227,897 shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 02/05/2018 – Devon Energy to Incur Additional Restructuring Charges, Liabilities of $75M-$100M Starting in 2Q; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.71M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 9,760 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has risen 2.13% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Among 40 analysts covering Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Devon Energy Corporation had 153 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 16 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Tuesday, September 6 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, March 14 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, April 24 with “Buy”. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 17 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Peer Perform” rating on Friday, February 19 by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, December 8. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46.0 target in Wednesday, December 20 report.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kinder Morgan, Devon Energy And More – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 19, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Altria, General Electric Slip into Mondayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Oil Stock Is Rewarding Its Investors With a $2 Billion Payday – The Motley Fool” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy +3% as oil rally outweighs J.P. Morgan downgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 51 investors sold DVN shares while 256 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 360.10 million shares or 9.61% less from 398.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 172 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prentiss Smith & Inc owns 828 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors holds 0.01% or 60,321 shares. Hap Trading Limited Co has invested 0.56% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). South Dakota Council has invested 0.75% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Mufg Americas Hldg invested in 0% or 579 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 19,111 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund reported 0.82% stake. 18,021 are held by Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co. 210,401 were accumulated by Paloma Prtn. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 6,042 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc invested in 0% or 346 shares. Transamerica Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,444 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fred Alger has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc reported 14,446 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” on December 13, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Zacks.com” published on August 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Time To Take Profits In Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY)? Goldman Sachs Downgrades – Benzinga” on January 17, 2018. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Shutterfly (SFLY) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shutterfly prints new all-time high after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.79, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 60 investors sold SFLY shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 34.55 million shares or 1.79% less from 35.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Hawk Ridge Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 5.16% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 62 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 183,945 shares. 12,500 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 121,827 shares. Amer Century Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Comerica State Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 32,408 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 42,635 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The owns 21,226 shares. Geode Cap Ltd holds 431,110 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 131,761 shares. Sei Invests Communication, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38 shares.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) by 2.75 million shares to 4.75 million shares, valued at $45.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 825,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since June 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. POPE MICHAEL W also sold $444,804 worth of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) shares. ARNOLD SCOTT had sold 9,868 shares worth $648,787 on Monday, October 1. Another trade for 2,095 shares valued at $145,821 was sold by LAYNEY TRACY. Black Dwayne A sold $245,943 worth of stock or 3,352 shares. MENON SATISH sold 3,980 shares worth $292,405. BLACKWOOD-KAPRAL LISA sold $91,563 worth of stock.