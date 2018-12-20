Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc (SPG) by 4.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 93,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.20% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $364.22M, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 2.20 million shares traded or 41.43% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 14.83% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 328.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 1.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.62 million, up from 408,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.11. About 111.61M shares traded or 58.05% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 12/04/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S APAC EQUITY SYNDICATE HEAD; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Value Stocks to Absolutely Love During This Correction – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GE, BAC, GOOGL – Investorplace.com” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone plans IPO of U.S. benefits manager Alight: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bank of America (BAC) call put ratio 8.4 calls to 1 put with focus on December 24.50 and 25 calls – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Big-Bank Stocks We’re Watching Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.23 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.11 from last year’s $3.12 per share. SPG’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.01 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.05 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.90% EPS growth.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.27 million activity. $1.12 million worth of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) was sold by RULLI JOHN.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Simon’s Yield Above 5%: Safe Income Or Value Trap? – Seeking Alpha” on April 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Realty Income Corporation vs. Simon Property Group – The Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Taubman (NYSE:TCO) Could Be More Attractive M&A Candidate Than Macerich (NYSE:MAC) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Simon Property Group, World Fuel Services, Rite Aid, CoreSite Realty, Digital Realty Trust, and Stewart Information Services â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Simon Property boosts lower end of full-year guidance range after Q3 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

