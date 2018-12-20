Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 65.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 272,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 146,878 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.26 million, down from 419,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 736,909 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 8.30% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 7.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 18,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 234,678 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.70 million, down from 252,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $105.84. About 6.52M shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 earnings per share, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59 billion for 11.03 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 11,086 shares to 22,390 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by Macquarie Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Friday, March 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $114 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, December 11 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, February 9 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 22 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 11 by Goldman Sachs. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 25 by Vetr. Jefferies maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, December 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 4 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, January 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fayez Sarofim holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5.10 million shares. Mondrian Inv Prtnrs Ltd reported 209 shares stake. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Associated Banc reported 223,730 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Paw Corp invested in 0.65% or 5,000 shares. Windward Mngmt Ca holds 0.27% or 17,474 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division owns 1.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 62,576 shares. Forbes J M & Com Llp has 0.26% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,098 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 170,356 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 32,585 shares. Rothschild Partners has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Golub Group Lc holds 16,977 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vantage Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Salem Counselors has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Alleghany Corp De holds 9.46% or 3.23M shares.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $996.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nathans Famous Inc New (NASDAQ:NATH) by 4,169 shares to 56,837 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 90,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

