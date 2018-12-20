Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in South Jersey Ind (SJI) by 26.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 298,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 845,125 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.81 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 447,884 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has declined 8.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 7.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 1.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.18M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.81 million, down from 13.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.52. About 2.06M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 42.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL SAYS 1Q MATERIAL MINED FELL 20.0% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q EPS 4c; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors issues letter to shareholders; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q REV. $251.7M, EST. $252.6M; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL-REQUEST RELATES TO INVESTIGATION ABOUT “POSSIBLE ABUSE OF POWER” BY OFFICIALS DURING NEGOTIATION OF 2009 OYU TOLGOI INVESTMENT AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Net $79.7M; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY COPPER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 45300 TONNES VS 45500 TONNES

Among 6 analysts covering Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Turquoise Hill Resources had 13 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 28. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, November 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) rating on Monday, July 31. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $400 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 11 by TD Securities. The stock of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, August 17. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 13. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 19 by Credit Suisse.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $213.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 116,900 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $11.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 34,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY).

More notable recent Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) CEO Ulf Quellmann on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Update: Delayed Production Profile Is Not The Real Trouble For Turquoise Hill. – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Turquoise Hill: An Offer From Rio Tinto Could Be The Real Ace In The Hole – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2018. More interesting news about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Turquoise Hill Resources’ (TRQ) CEO Jeffery Tygesen on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Turquoise Hill -2.5% on Oyu Tolgoi underground production delay – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SJI news release: SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED COMMON STOCK AND EQUITY UNITS OFFERINGS – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SJI Announces Sale of Retail Gas Assets to UGI – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SJI Announces State Regulatory Approval for Acquisition of Elkton Gas from Southern Company Gas – GlobeNewswire” on June 01, 2018. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SJI Announces New Jersey Regulatory Approval for Acquisition of Elizabethtown Gas – GlobeNewswire” published on June 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJI : SJI to Ring Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.25, from 2.22 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 67 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 69.06 million shares or 2.03% less from 70.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 20,092 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Earnest Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.69% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 2.45M shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 2,417 shares. Janney Cap Management Lc holds 14,398 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 1.74 million shares. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 0.18% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 114,829 shares. Westwood Group Inc Incorporated reported 485,574 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Lifeplan Group invested in 2,515 shares. 254,765 were reported by Citadel Advisors Lc. Geode Cap Limited Company has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Peoples Fincl has invested 0.04% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Reaves W H Company has invested 0.97% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Analysts await South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SJI’s profit will be $34.11 million for 18.42 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by South Jersey Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -248.15% EPS growth.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (NYSE:PEG) by 89,721 shares to 850,970 shares, valued at $44.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 23,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 732,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com (NYSE:CMS).

Among 8 analysts covering South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. South Jersey Industries had 36 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 31 by Hilliard Lyons. The stock of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by JP Morgan. Hilliard Lyons upgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, August 10 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 16 by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $32 target in Monday, July 16 report. Janney Capital downgraded South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) on Tuesday, June 28 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Long-Term Buy” rating by Hilliard Lyons on Wednesday, March 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SJI in report on Friday, September 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating.