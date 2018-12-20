Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 3.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 6,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,665 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.95M, down from 207,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 1.04 million shares traded or 66.83% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has declined 41.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 25.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 114,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 564,691 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.33 million, up from 450,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 386,363 shares traded or 125.49% up from the average. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 4.41% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.41% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 02/05/2018 – IAOP® Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Outsourcing Leader; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 22/03/2018 – Independent Study Commissioned by Virtusa Finds 85 Percent of Businesses Plan to Invest in Digital Transformation in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Virtusa Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON- GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 16/03/2018 – Virtusa Has Completed the Purchase of eTouch, Which Was Announced Monday; 20/04/2018 – DJ Virtusa Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTU); 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $0.50 TO $0.66

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 34,187 shares to 115,392 shares, valued at $18.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 195,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 778,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 14 investors sold ONCE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 1.26% more from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bailard holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 32,000 shares. Fil reported 63,148 shares. Partner Invest Limited Partnership has 9,699 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 5,917 were accumulated by Aperio Group Ltd Liability. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 63,066 shares. D E Shaw And Com accumulated 588,783 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 99,984 shares. Barclays Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,494 shares. Philadelphia Tru owns 5,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Company holds 0% or 229 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Company stated it has 72,538 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associates owns 5,723 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 16,144 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated holds 204 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, up 51.45% or $0.89 from last year’s $-1.73 per share. After $-1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Spark Therapeutics had 92 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. Goldman Sachs initiated Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) on Wednesday, March 30 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 7. SunTrust maintained Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) on Friday, October 13 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $67.0 target in Tuesday, January 2 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, January 24. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, July 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 10 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 12 investors sold VRTU shares while 61 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.04 million shares or 0.41% less from 25.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). 220,234 were reported by Ami Asset. Moreover, S Squared Lc has 3.41% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 80,937 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm New York holds 0% or 2,008 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 11,300 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 96,242 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.02% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Smith Asset Group Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 56,291 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr invested 0.01% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Sg Americas Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 30,385 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 38,493 shares. Spark Investment Lc reported 0.1% stake. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Among 10 analysts covering Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Virtusa had 41 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, November 10, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, November 29. On Tuesday, February 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington Research with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Wednesday, January 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) earned “Neutral” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Thursday, December 17. Needham upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6500 target in Tuesday, April 10 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 4 by Maxim Group. The stock of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, November 10. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of VRTU in report on Friday, August 10 with “Overweight” rating. Wedbush initiated the shares of VRTU in report on Friday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $1.36 million activity. Dhir Samir also sold $198,214 worth of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triton Intl Ltd/Bermuda by 56,937 shares to 161,740 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 42,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,782 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR).