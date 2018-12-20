Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Us (USPH) by 9300% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $100.63. About 134,663 shares traded or 52.36% up from the average. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 56.45% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.45% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 22/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS $0.56 PER DILUTED SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Chmn Pullins Gifts 500 Of US Physical Therapy Inc; 04/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference May 10; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES FOR DE NOVO AND ACQUIRED CLINICS OPEN FOR ONE YEAR OR MORE INCREASED 1.9%; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN

Ohio Valley Financial Group decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 45.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ohio Valley Financial Group sold 5,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,710 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $381,000, down from 12,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ohio Valley Financial Group who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $62.67. About 14.30M shares traded or 7.75% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 10 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6300 target in Friday, July 28 report. The rating was initiated by Longbow with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 21. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 21 by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $63 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 29 by Bernstein. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of SBUX in report on Wednesday, June 20 to “Hold” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, November 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, January 26.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $15.56 million activity. 5,000 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $270,200 were bought by BREWER ROSALIND G. $8.78M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by TERUEL JAVIER G on Friday, August 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Epoch Invest Prtn has 0.55% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2.56M shares. 410 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd. Norris Perne French Llp Mi invested in 89,554 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Incorporated reported 3,615 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated holds 7,180 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,128 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management stated it has 0.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 72,150 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,305 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System has 0.36% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 1.69M are owned by Sterling Mgmt Ltd Llc. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Carlson Cap Management holds 0.06% or 4,040 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.92 million for 24.48 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Physical Therapy had 15 analyst reports since November 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 24, the company rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) rating on Friday, November 4. Barrington Research has “Outperform” rating and $61 target. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the shares of USPH in report on Friday, May 4 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Barrington Research on Friday, March 17 to “Market Perform”. Barrington Research downgraded the stock to “Mkt Perform” rating in Friday, November 6 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $107 target in Friday, November 2 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of USPH in report on Wednesday, September 27 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of USPH in report on Thursday, June 29 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) rating on Friday, August 4. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $6500 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, February 23.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. READING CHRISTOPHER J had sold 8,768 shares worth $1.01 million on Tuesday, August 14. On Friday, November 2 MCAFEE LAWRANCE W sold $351,199 worth of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) or 3,100 shares. Shares for $144,375 were sold by Trier Clayton on Friday, August 17. The insider Chapman Harry S bought $132,828.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 83,674 shares to 43,695 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 2.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 895 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN).