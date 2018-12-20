West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 76.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 24,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,695 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $437.38 million, down from 32,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $62.47. About 6.74M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee to break from Whitbread after investor pressure; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 42.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 960 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.10 million, up from 2,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $7.47 during the last trading session, reaching $217.18. About 3.33 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.98M for 24.40 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Best Stock Charts Going Into 2019 – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BLMN vs. SBUX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Starbucks Stock Is Worth Trading With This Out-of-the-Box Pairs Partner – Investorplace.com” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: POST, SBUX, ENDP – Nasdaq” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Did Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Tumble Today? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2018.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $15.56 million activity. The insider TERUEL JAVIER G sold 166,666 shares worth $8.78M. $270,200 worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were bought by BREWER ROSALIND G.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18M and $173.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate C (NYSE:PHD) by 500 shares to 16,950 shares, valued at $186.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, March 13 by Wedbush. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 28 by Bernstein. Bernstein maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5800 target in Tuesday, June 26 report. On Friday, July 6 the stock rating was upgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 27 by Tigress Financial. The firm has “Outperform” rating by William Blair given on Friday, January 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Wednesday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 13. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Monday, November 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs has 5,858 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 272 are held by Mcf Advisors Lc. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 191,122 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, American Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). White Pine invested in 1.66% or 60,870 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). California-based Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Natl Pension Service has 0.31% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.35M shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company holds 7,695 shares. Madrona Fin Ltd Liability Com invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Prentiss Smith And Inc invested in 1,200 shares. Whitnell & Communication reported 0.22% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo holds 0.16% or 97,624 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication has 230,698 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp has 5.99% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 109,780 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 2,100 are owned by Mairs Pwr. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,282 shares. Hourglass Capital Lc reported 0.06% stake. 36,271 were accumulated by Private Capital Advsrs. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd reported 40,218 shares stake. Bamco Inc Ny owns 29,391 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kames Pcl has invested 0.56% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 2,579 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 165,700 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 0.06% or 2,581 shares. Iberiabank Corporation has invested 0.68% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.74% or 10.70M shares. Stephens Grp Limited Com holds 395 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, ADBE – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Johnson & Johnson, Costco and Adobe – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Climbs Off Worst Levels But Remains Firmly Negative – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Morgan Stanley, Enbridge, Mastercard and TOTAL – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays High Y (JNK) by 3,100 shares to 20,699 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 selling transactions for $13.32 million activity. Lewnes Ann had sold 2,940 shares worth $758,108 on Wednesday, July 18. The insider Ricks David A bought 75 shares worth $19,607. $2.94 million worth of stock was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, November 1.