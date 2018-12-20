Family Firm Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Firm Inc bought 852 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,955 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.10M, up from 2,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Firm Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $321.65. About 539,424 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Also Has Purchase Rights for 10 Additional Boeing 787s; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 3 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL SIGNED WITH SKYTECH IN SINGAPORE (NOT WITH SINGAPORE) BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 189.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 23,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,320 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.07 million, up from 12,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 108,318 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 36.80% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,373 are owned by Lesa Sroufe Commerce. Cobblestone Limited Liability Ny holds 0.08% or 2,303 shares. Barbara Oil Co has invested 4.93% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Vantage Inv Partners Limited Company has 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 27,295 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 1.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ellington Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il has 210,052 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 2,449 shares. Compton Capital Management Ri invested in 7,393 shares. Georgia-based Chatham Cap Gp has invested 3.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Inc Ltd Llc accumulated 12,443 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Incorporated reported 1.7% stake. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Primecap Mgmt Ca accumulated 0.3% or 1.20 million shares. Moreover, Bahl Gaynor Inc has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,591 shares.

Family Firm Inc, which manages about $453.58M and $275.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGE) by 9,241 shares to 260,817 shares, valued at $9.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 9,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,030 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Oracle, Boeing and JPMorgan – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Make Mine Vanilla: Dull Jobs Report Might Be Just What’s Needed After Wild Week – Benzinga” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Dividend Growth Takes Flight – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Boeing Roundup: Lion Air crash lawsuitsâ€¦ Turkish Airlines orderâ€¦ NASA to conduct safety review – L.A. Biz” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s Share Price Crashes – What Now? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Monday, February 13 to “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 4 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 13 by Edward Jones. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 27. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, September 22. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 25. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 18 by Buckingham Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, October 22 with “Sector Perform” rating. Standpoint Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, November 2 report.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. On Friday, November 9 the insider RAMOS JENETTE E sold $602,733.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $133.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 16,162 shares to 13,932 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADUS, LW, MXIM, FANG, PEB moving on S&P index changes – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stericycle is Now Oversold (SRCL) – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Today’s Pickup: “The last thing I need is more data. I need more information,” Trucking Exec Tells Vendors – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 30, 2018 : MXIM, CSCO, FANG, SRCL, QQQ, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stericycle to Present at NASDAQ Conference in December – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Stericycle had 63 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 26, the company rating was initiated by Macquarie Research. On Thursday, May 26 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Friday, October 23 report. Raymond James downgraded the shares of SRCL in report on Friday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating. On Wednesday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sell”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $64 target in Friday, February 23 report. The stock of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has “Perform” rating given on Friday, October 23 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Thursday, August 3. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 7 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 4 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SRCL shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 83.95 million shares or 7.22% more from 78.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Covington Capital Management invested in 0.08% or 22,575 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Nelson Roberts Invest Lc owns 0.78% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 57,960 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.06% or 3.37M shares in its portfolio. Salem Counselors Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Plante Moran Llc owns 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 100 shares. Dupont Cap Management stated it has 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 2,397 shares in its portfolio. Global Thematic Prtnrs Ltd Com accumulated 840,134 shares. Ancora reported 0.02% stake. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 63,062 shares. Moreover, Fmr Llc has 0.02% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 2.40M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% or 63,653 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $10.80 million activity. MILLER MARK C sold $6.19M worth of stock.