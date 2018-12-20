West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 8.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 940,940 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.25 million, up from 870,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 2.74M shares traded or 13.86% up from the average. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.32% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 14/05/2018 – LONG POND EXITED EQR, BKD, DDR, NMRK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVE WORK STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE REGARDING BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND STRATEGIC DIRECTION; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss $457.2M; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Bd of Directors and Hldrs; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Rev $1.19B; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS REDUCED BKD, CLI, HLT, RESI, RLJ IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING TRANSACTION AND ORGANIZATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OF $545 MLN TO $575 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 04/04/2018 – Former Brookdale CEO Bill Sheriff to Rejoin Company as Consultant

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Sysco (SYY) by 4.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,264 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.71 million, down from 110,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Sysco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 2.89M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Among 8 analysts covering Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brookdale Senior Living had 42 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 23. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 7 report. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 27 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 5 with “Buy”. On Friday, October 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Jefferies downgraded Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) on Friday, November 11 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 5 with “Top Pick”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, November 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, October 27. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 5 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookdale Senior Living: Buy This Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 7 Most Undervalued Stocks In Larry Robbinsâ€™ Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on March 28, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Recent Broker Rating Upgrades Add Luster to These 5 Stocks – Zacks.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookdale restructures lease agreements with Ventas – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookdale Senior Living’s (BKD) CEO Lucinda Baier on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold BKD shares while 47 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 189.02 million shares or 2.19% more from 184.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 2.04 million shares. Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 122,785 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). 246,363 are held by Kennedy Cap. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 56,658 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Numerixs Techs Inc reported 17,887 shares. 613,507 are held by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. Carroll Associates reported 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). The California-based Aperio Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Loews invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Synovus Financial Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 12,500 shares. Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 151,445 shares. Vanguard Incorporated owns 16.57M shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 22,066 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $177,565 activity. $77,839 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares were bought by WIELANSKY LEE S.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $258.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C Capital S by 280 shares to 577 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 9,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. SYY’s profit will be $389.84 million for 21.16 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.58% negative EPS growth.

More recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Reports Progress of â€œDelivering A Better Tomorrowâ€ in 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play â€“ It’s Not All Discretionary Conference – GlobeNewswire” on November 21, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco’s Innovative E-Commerce Platform, Supplies on the Fly, Partners with Frieda’s Specialty Produce – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 27, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold SYY shares while 360 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 398.07 million shares or 2.25% less from 407.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Livingston Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.24% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 7,775 shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Advisors reported 17,647 shares stake. National Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 6,861 shares. Holderness Invs Co owns 7,450 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Company has 40,577 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.21% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Citizens Northern Corp holds 0.19% or 3,808 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Communications reported 2.17% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 712,452 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 1,876 shares stake. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 2.59M shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd invested in 0.3% or 9,017 shares. Cap World Investors has invested 0.22% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fukoku Mutual Life owns 3,600 shares. Marco Inv Management Ltd Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Among 22 analysts covering Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Sysco Corporation had 72 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of SYY in report on Tuesday, February 2 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, November 6. BMO Capital Markets maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Thursday, August 3. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. On Thursday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, August 14 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 27 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 8 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets initiated it with “Sector Perform” rating and $47 target in Wednesday, January 25 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 17. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 16 report.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 insider sales for $1.24 billion activity. Another trade for 2.12 million shares valued at $158.24 million was made by PELTZ NELSON on Monday, September 10. Shares for $1.19 million were sold by Grade Joel T. on Friday, June 29. $209.38M worth of stock was sold by Frank Joshua D. on Wednesday, September 5. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider Todd Brian R sold $675,232.