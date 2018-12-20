Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.77M, up from 45,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 310,227 shares traded or 13.45% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 18.11% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co analyzed 14,185 shares as the company's stock declined 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 607,168 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.47 million, down from 621,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $33.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 2.89 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Fair Isaac Corporation had 15 analyst reports since November 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Thursday, November 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $200 target in Thursday, July 12 report. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Tuesday, November 8 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, September 21 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 30 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 23 by Sidoti. Stephens maintained Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) rating on Wednesday, January 24. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $154.0 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $250 target in Friday, July 27 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 27 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 26 by William Blair.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 13 investors sold FICO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 22.08 million shares or 6.09% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability reported 20,625 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1,346 shares. Moreover, Gam Holdg Ag has 0.02% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Johnson Financial Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 8,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 80,252 shares in its portfolio. Aspen Inv Mngmt reported 2,955 shares. Ls Invest Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 24,035 were reported by Ghp Invest Advisors Incorporated. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 5,300 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Burney Company owns 45,930 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 50,000 shares to 505,000 shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,700 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $37.15 million activity. On Wednesday, November 21 the insider Wells Stuart sold $1.80M. Shares for $1.59M were sold by Rey David A on Thursday, August 16.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $1.24 billion activity. Grade Joel T. sold $1.19M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Friday, June 29. Shares for $209.38M were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Frank Joshua D. sold $158.24 million worth of stock. $675,232 worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares were sold by Todd Brian R.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. SYY’s profit will be $389.84 million for 21.16 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.58% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Sysco Corporation had 72 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 18 the stock rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 3 by Macquarie Research. As per Thursday, November 19, the company rating was initiated by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 27 by Citigroup. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy”. As per Monday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, August 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Pivotal Research maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, November 8 with “Hold” rating.