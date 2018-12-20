Westwood Global Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 11.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc sold 27,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,261 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.90 million, down from 252,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.87. About 7.01M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 20.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 16,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,172 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.43M, down from 81,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $80.51. About 1.00M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has declined 18.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, November 27. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 28. As per Monday, January 22, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 4 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Monday, July 2 by Susquehanna. The rating was upgraded by Pacific Crest to “Sector Weight” on Friday, October 14. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 13 by Susquehanna. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 11. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by HSBC.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TSM’s profit will be $3.16B for 14.46 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TSMC -2.6% on soft May revenue – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Susquehanna: AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) Production Shift To Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) Highlights Manufacturer’s ‘Domination’ – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Looks Set to Win IBM Chip Orders – Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor: Q3 Earnings And Nodes Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Still Looking Good For The Long Haul – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $88.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Units Mlp (NYSE:EQM) by 796,236 shares to 4.89 million shares, valued at $257.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 1,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold ALL shares while 268 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 251.07 million shares or 1.21% less from 254.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild Il reported 12,589 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 618 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone has 0.32% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 67,109 shares. Benin Corp reported 67,702 shares. Montag A & Associate Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 383,527 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 2,900 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). South Dakota Investment Council invested 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Smith Salley & Assoc reported 4,092 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 835,636 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “All-electric pickup unveiled at L.A. Auto Show – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills: Starting To Look Like A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allstate takes to the sky for home inspections – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “NYSE Needed Some Pretend Traders – Bloomberg” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Air Lines: Weak Guidance Nonsense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $2.15 EPS, up 2.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.09 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.55 million for 9.36 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.40% EPS growth.