Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 6,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.65M, up from 109,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 11,529 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 12.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 101,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 918,561 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.53 million, up from 817,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 1 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 5.75% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q EPS 48c; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade clients are unable to access their accounts following a system-wide outage; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 14/05/2018 – Millennials Shower Pets with Financial Attention; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING – SCOTTRADE EXPENSE SYNERGIES REMAIN ON TRACK, EXPECT TOTAL OPER EXPENSES TO DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY OVER REMAINDER OF FISCAL YEAR; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMTD); 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66.5

Since August 21, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $283,650 activity.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 2.50M shares to 6.60 million shares, valued at $7.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Prn) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.30M shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold AMTD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 503.71 million shares or 0.01% more from 503.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 13,016 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) or 39,183 shares. American reported 0% stake. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 3,885 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru reported 307,549 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Llc invested in 29,000 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 15.63 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.08% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Utah Retirement has invested 0.05% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Chicago Equity Llc stated it has 5,080 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Counselors reported 13,718 shares. Citigroup has 10.00M shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. 369,000 were accumulated by Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 50,235 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 359,908 shares. Affinity Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 393,740 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 978,300 shares. Lyons Wealth Management Lc, Florida-based fund reported 5,263 shares. Security Natl reported 86,747 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 159,618 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blume Capital Mgmt reported 10,278 shares stake. Ghp Investment invested in 118,673 shares. Petrus Lta invested 1.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 57,900 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp owns 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,352 shares. Arrow Corp holds 17,745 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $754.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 22,740 shares to 22,354 shares, valued at $396,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,142 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.30 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, September 11. The insider CHANDLER MARK D sold 4,373 shares worth $196,324. 25,000 shares were sold by WEST STEVEN M, worth $1.20M. BHATT PRAT sold $1.52M worth of stock. Tan Irving had sold 28,000 shares worth $1.36 million on Monday, December 3. 217,420 shares were sold by Robbins Charles, worth $10.28M.