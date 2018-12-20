Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 16.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 6,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.42 million, up from 41,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 9.75M shares traded or 19.26% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 48.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 4,575 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $373,000, down from 8,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 18.92M shares traded or 206.69% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PM in report on Wednesday, November 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, October 12. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 22 by Cowen & Co. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10000 target in Friday, May 18 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 24 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Tuesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, April 19. Bank of America downgraded the shares of PM in report on Wednesday, January 4 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 14.64 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caledonia Invests Public Limited Com holds 9.45% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 445,000 shares. Dakota Wealth owns 16,192 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,537 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management accumulated 651 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hamlin Cap Management Lc invested in 608,050 shares. Avalon Advsr invested in 20,782 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The California-based Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 86,656 shares. 15,941 are owned by Palladium Prtnrs. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Covington Cap Management has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sky Investment Ltd Liability Company owns 81,407 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Co stated it has 11,769 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 100,999 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 8,645 shares.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $203.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 4,178 shares to 41,664 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $589.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23,576 shares to 40,689 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,501 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Marke (VWO).

Among 35 analysts covering The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. The TJX Companies had 108 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 24 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, November 6. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 22. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. On Tuesday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 15 by Goldman Sachs. Susquehanna initiated the stock with “Positive” rating in Friday, February 10 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, May 18. Wolfe Research maintained the shares of TJX in report on Thursday, February 25 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Corporation has 183,833 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 1.24M are owned by Haverford Tru. Acropolis Limited Company holds 15,752 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Syntal Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 52,660 were reported by Macquarie Group Ltd. Scotia Capital owns 0.09% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 61,559 shares. Oppenheimer has 24,356 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 53,418 are owned by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Moreover, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Trust has 1.46% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 127,741 shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited holds 0.04% or 1,839 shares in its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.53% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Kcm Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4,629 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 58,000 shares. Select Equity Gp Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 84,961 shares. Trust Department Mb Bankshares N A reported 1,489 shares.