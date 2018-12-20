Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) by 24.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 124,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,306 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.07M, down from 502,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $118.35. About 999,764 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Mgm Mirage (MGM) by 87.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 129,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 277,475 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.74 million, up from 147,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Mgm Mirage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 5.07 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 22.56% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 14/05/2018 – MGM Resorts ‘Applauds’ Supreme Court Allowing States the ‘Opportunity to Protect Consumers and Benefit the Public by Regulating and Taxing Sports Betting’; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Will Receive Its 50% Shr of the Net Proceeds After Certain Transaction Costs, or $162M; 15/05/2018 – British bookmakers odds on to unlock U.S sports after legal ruling; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter Announces Launch of Incremental Term Loan; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Testifies At U.S. Senate Hearing On Western Water Supply, Sustainability; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, NY; 15/05/2018 – Fitch: Emphasis on Shareholder Returns at MGM Investor Day; 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.25 million activity. $1.71M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was sold by D’ARRIGO DANIEL on Thursday, August 30. JAMES PHYLLIS also sold $446,886 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Friday, November 2. Shares for $3.04M were sold by BALDWIN ROBERT on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold MGM shares while 125 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 408.71 million shares or 1.87% less from 416.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 59,138 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.02% or 383,577 shares in its portfolio. Selz Limited Com has invested 3.68% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Stephens Ar holds 1,641 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Limited owns 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 136,397 shares. Nwi Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 3.73% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 1.89M shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 997,040 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 413,092 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 1.24 million were accumulated by Bamco Ny. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 111,408 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 96,699 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,186 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Among 19 analysts covering MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. MGM Resorts had 75 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 20 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) rating on Thursday, June 9. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $30 target. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 7 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 13 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the shares of MGM in report on Friday, December 9 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, June 25. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 6 by Argus Research.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Grp Cl A (NYSE:OAK) by 8,250 shares to 6,900 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,499 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $2.90 EPS, up 27.19% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.28 per share. TRV’s profit will be $768.16 million for 10.20 P/E if the $2.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.17% EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $51.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 92,940 shares to 237,450 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.30M shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global.

Among 17 analysts covering Travelers (NYSE:TRV), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Travelers had 68 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Friday, January 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15300 target in Tuesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by FBR Capital. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, January 27. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Monday, December 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, December 8. The stock has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Tuesday, January 23. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 19 by Bank of America. On Friday, January 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Underweight”.