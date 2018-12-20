Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (TSLA) by 28.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.24M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $7.57 during the last trading session, reaching $325.4. About 2.19 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 12/04/2018 – Tesla Withdraws From NTSB Agreement in Fatal Crash Probe; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX; 18/04/2018 – Tesla Climbs on Musk’s Measures for More Model 3, Plus Profit; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 16/05/2018 – Swiss prosecutors investigate fatal Tesla crash; 26/05/2018 – In a filing in federal court in San Francisco, Tesla said that its statements about the challenges the company faced with Model 3 were “frank and in plain language.”; 28/03/2018 – Tesla’s plunge could be ‘self-fulfilling’ prophecy for further declines, Morgan Stanley warns; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk’s ‘Boring’ plans for L.A. transport; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 owners will soon be able to add some perks to their cars now found only on Tesla’s higher-end vehicles. week

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 22.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,255 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.03 million, up from 20,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $94.98. About 373,787 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $828,076 activity. $523,218 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Willis George.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barr E S & reported 8,818 shares. 4.53M were reported by Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. 19,095 were accumulated by Inv House Ltd Limited Liability Company. New England And Mngmt Inc reported 14,975 shares. Graybill Bartz And Associates Ltd accumulated 14,040 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Monroe National Bank And Mi holds 3,824 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Investment has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bp Public Ltd Liability invested in 0.31% or 86,000 shares. 286,002 were accumulated by Carlson L P. Honeywell reported 0.81% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Incorporated Ltd Com owns 16,443 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. 13,584 were reported by Argi Investment Limited Liability. Macquarie Group holds 164,837 shares. Palo Capital owns 46,034 shares. Grace & White New York, New York-based fund reported 54,990 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $296,548 activity. Musk Kimbal sold $573,750 worth of stock or 1,875 shares. Another trade for 29,844 shares valued at $10.00M was bought by Musk Elon. 1,000 shares were sold by Guillen Jerome M, worth $338,260. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by Ahuja Deepak. Straubel Jeffrey B had sold 15,000 shares worth $5.23 million on Wednesday, November 7.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 135.94% or $5.22 from last year’s $-3.84 per share. TSLA’s profit will be $236.99M for 58.95 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.14% negative EPS growth.

