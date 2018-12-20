Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 97.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 106,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,217 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $376,000, down from 110,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $106.96. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing

Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (Call) (UTX) by 805% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.53 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $110.16. About 7.52 million shares traded or 42.54% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 5.99 million shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited stated it has 2.45 million shares. Moreover, Sunbelt Incorporated has 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,729 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Lc invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gp Ltd reported 8,831 shares. Texas-based Salient Trust Co Lta has invested 1.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited holds 1.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.23 million shares. Tru Co Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 1.28 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advsrs has invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hsbc Public Ltd holds 2.03M shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Inc has 2,303 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Colony Group Limited Liability holds 110,285 shares. Country National Bank holds 0.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 161,237 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 961 shares worth $112,495 on Monday, October 1. Parker Mary Jayne sold 29,192 shares worth $3.44 million. Another trade for 47,733 shares valued at $5.73 million was made by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 3 by Evercore. On Friday, May 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 28. On Tuesday, April 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Pivotal Research to “Hold”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 5. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 26 by FBR Capital. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Friday, January 6 to “Outperform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, August 8 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research on Friday, November 11. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, October 15.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 16.11 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Mngmt has invested 0.76% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Csu Producer invested in 8.15% or 15,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited has 1.70 million shares. Illinois-based Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 182,111 are held by Van Eck Corp. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,584 shares. 9,543 were reported by Stadion Money Mngmt Lc. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 100,232 shares. Hugh Johnson holds 27,348 shares. Washington Tru Natl Bank stated it has 2,778 shares. Acropolis Investment Limited Com owns 5,750 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Btim holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 14,211 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.27% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 230,408 shares. Regions Finance reported 367,280 shares. Theleme Partners Llp owns 918,000 shares or 7.03% of their US portfolio.

