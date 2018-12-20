Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 21.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 6,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,573 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.58 million, down from 32,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 13.94M shares traded or 270.08% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 3.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 3,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,836 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.25M, down from 86,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 1.64M shares traded or 4.24% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 EPS, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 17.80 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $369.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (NASDAQ:EA) by 5,825 shares to 31,955 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 27,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 997,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Hi Yld Corp E (HYG).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. The insider JOHRI AKHIL sold 3,428 shares worth $465,591.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, December 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 26 by Argus Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, July 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Tuesday, April 24. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $12700 target. On Tuesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by UBS. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 30 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 7.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “6 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: United Technologies, TJX Companies and Freeport-McMoRan – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 26, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Is Breaking Itself Up Into 3 Companies (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests reported 0.04% stake. Prospector Prns Ltd holds 0.94% or 48,580 shares in its portfolio. 283,260 were reported by Jet Cap Investors L P. 79,457 were reported by Raymond James Tru Na. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 523,207 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. R G Niederhoffer Capital stated it has 2.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Valicenti Advisory Svcs Incorporated invested in 1.41% or 23,275 shares. Punch Assoc Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.41% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 30,383 are owned by Arrow Finance Corp. 51,397 were accumulated by Pittenger Anderson. Wolverine Asset owns 1,431 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Com Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 8,092 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Atwood And Palmer reported 0.18% stake. First Republic reported 897,408 shares.

More recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Tower Corporation (REIT), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cummins, Alexander’s, and Korea Electric Power â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Class 8 truck orders fall in November – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Play The G20 Summit? – Cramer’s Mad Money (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 33 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, December 17. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 9 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 21 to “Underperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, December 6. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, June 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $48.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 52,468 shares to 213,156 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 19,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,960 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $6.30 million activity. Ward Pat sold $670,618 worth of stock. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $111,321 worth of stock or 775 shares. ChangDiaz Franklin R also sold $87,974 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares. On Wednesday, October 3 the insider Cook Jill E sold $796,050. $117,533 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Satterthwaite Tony. 501 shares valued at $76,788 were sold by Smith Mark Andrew on Tuesday, October 9.