Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 37.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 1,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $6.57 during the last trading session, reaching $243.74. About 1.17M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 32.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,971 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.34 million, down from 77,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 794,652 shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 35.37% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 11/05/2018 – EQT REAL ESTATE ACQUIRES MIXED-USE PROPERTY IN CENTRAL STOCKHOLM; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES EQM 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $1.6 BLN – $1.8 BLN; 09/05/2018 – EQT’S NORDIC AVIATION SAID TO ATTRACT BLACKSTONE, CHINA’S AVIC; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES RMP TO PAY EQM TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN LESS ANY PREVIOUS REIMBURSEMENTS BY RMP; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018; 15/03/2018 – EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 15/05/2018 – JANA EXITED EQT, LBRDK, CMCSA, FB, DWDP IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – EQT TO SELL E.l.S. AIRCRAFT GROUP’S AVIATION OPERATIONS BUSINESS TO QINETIQ; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Schlotterbeck Resigns for Personal Reasons, Steps Down From Board

Among 27 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 106 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, October 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 7 by Oppenheimer. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, October 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 7. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Saturday, September 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann on Wednesday, October 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, November 26. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 28. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy”.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $28.26 million activity. WILENSKY GAIL R also sold $1.51 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, September 12. $7.05M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by Nelson Steven H. $1.32 million worth of stock was sold by HOOPER MICHELE J on Thursday, September 13. Shine Kenneth Irwin sold $45,262 worth of stock or 177 shares. 15,393 shares were sold by WILSON D ELLEN, worth $4.07M on Friday, August 24.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group: I Disagree With The Recent Downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “UnitedHealth Group to Host Investor Conference – Business Wire” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Democratsâ€™ Congressional Win Could Be Huge for 4 Top Health Care Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group beats by $0.12, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hays Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 1.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ssi Inv Inc owns 3,586 shares. Ranger Invest Mgmt LP accumulated 0.01% or 350 shares. M&R Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 0.16% or 2,786 shares. Moreover, Parkside Bancorporation Trust has 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Callahan Lc invested 2.54% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust stated it has 12,937 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg holds 1.55% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 756,321 shares. Provident Trust reported 9.08% stake. Bangor Fincl Bank holds 919 shares. Grp One Trading LP reported 0% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 1.51% or 69,631 shares. 687 were accumulated by Kings Point Cap Management. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 1.55 million shares. Pcj Inv Counsel reported 5,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. EQT’s profit will be $160.30 million for 7.60 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 51 investors sold EQT shares while 125 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 231.44 million shares or 0.13% more from 231.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 11,152 were accumulated by Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 171,745 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts Limited has 0.03% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 107,935 shares. Income Prns Ltd Llc reported 2.19M shares. Bb&T Corp accumulated 60,129 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 10,700 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc accumulated 0% or 84 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 1.69% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Enterprise Serv Corporation holds 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 109 shares. Jane Street Grp Llc reported 8,570 shares. Westwood Group Inc Inc reported 14,730 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 11,400 shares. Invesco reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 8,439 were reported by Creative Planning. Axa stated it has 5,832 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. EQT Corporation had 102 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Thursday, February 25. As per Monday, November 13, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. GMP Securities initiated EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Wednesday, February 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 28 by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 3 report. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 13. SunTrust downgraded EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Thursday, February 25 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, July 12. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Welch Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $347.76 million and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 46,336 shares to 386,012 shares, valued at $103.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 16 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.85 million activity. Smith David Joseph had bought 10,000 shares worth $163,300 on Friday, November 16. 2,829 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $93,159 were bought by McNally Robert Joseph. ROHR JAMES E also bought $346,600 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. Szydlowski Norman J also bought $21,230 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. 6,000 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $198,420 were bought by Centofanti Erin R.. The insider Lushko Jonathan M. bought $49,817.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Recently Created High-Yield Stock Is Worth Putting on Your Watchlist – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former Rice Energy execs urge EQT ‘course correction’ – Pittsburgh Business Times – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reuters: EQT’s board to seek talks with Rice brothers on business plan – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT postpones conference call to discuss 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Former Rice Energy leadership team seeks changes at EQT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.