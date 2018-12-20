Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 4.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 51,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.03M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 13.33 million shares traded or 161.26% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 16.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 11,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,521 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.14M, down from 71,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 13.88M shares traded or 67.65% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $16.82 million activity. On Thursday, November 8 CECERE ANDREW sold $9.71M worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 183,374 shares. $889,581 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was sold by von Gillern Jeffry H.. OMALEY DAVID B sold $585,001 worth of stock or 10,902 shares. 15,524 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares with value of $821,375 were sold by DOLAN TERRANCE R.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 20.45% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.88 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 10.90 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,822 shares to 49,719 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 38,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Arrow has invested 0.55% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Citigroup Inc owns 1.40 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.32% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Bokf Na reported 0.35% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 190,770 are owned by Maverick Capital Limited. Estabrook Cap Mgmt stated it has 72,640 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 35,185 shares. South Street Ltd invested in 0.03% or 3,800 shares. Fiduciary, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 397,002 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 0.02% or 63,948 shares in its portfolio. Vantage Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,051 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And Commerce Inc has invested 0.43% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ironwood Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cambridge Tru stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 1.04 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Among 34 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 100 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of USB in report on Tuesday, January 2 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, August 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Friday, January 22 with “Sector Perform” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 13 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 7 report. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 22. Sandler O’Neill maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Wednesday, January 17. Sandler O’Neill has “Hold” rating and $61.0 target. As per Thursday, June 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities on Wednesday, December 21 to “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

