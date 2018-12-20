Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 71.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 509,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,962 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.77M, down from 713,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 13.88M shares traded or 67.66% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Mettler (MTD) by 43.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 546 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.10 million, up from 1,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Mettler for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $16.47 during the last trading session, reaching $558.05. About 174,836 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has declined 4.59% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $43.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 75,600 shares to 243,100 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $16.82 million activity. 17,508 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares with value of $889,581 were sold by von Gillern Jeffry H.. Shares for $9.71 million were sold by CECERE ANDREW on Thursday, November 8. 58,924 shares were sold by Elmore John R., worth $3.05 million on Monday, July 23. Shares for $585,001 were sold by OMALEY DAVID B.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 20.45% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.88 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.71B for 10.90 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $520.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 266 shares to 3,215 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 2,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,457 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 insider sales for $33.05 million activity. 3,816 shares were sold by DONNELLY WILLIAM P, worth $2.31 million. $1.62 million worth of stock was sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F on Friday, November 23. Shares for $2.54M were sold by Heidingsfelder Michael. 3,357 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares with value of $2.03 million were sold by Kirk Simon. Shares for $1.69M were sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH on Monday, December 3. Vadala Shawn also sold $268,148 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Friday, November 16.