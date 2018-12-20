Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Vectren Corp (VVC) by 181.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $128.68 million, up from 640,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Vectren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $71.79. It is up 4.25% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VVC News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Transaction Anticipated to Be Funded by Combination of Equity and Debt; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE VECTREN CORP VVC.N; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Capital Structure and Resulting Credit Metrics Expected to Support Solid Investment Grade Credit Quality; 23/04/2018 – Lester Shen: Exclusive: CenterPoint Energy Nears Deal to Acquire Vectren-Sources – The New York Times; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Vectren Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterPoint Energy, Inc. — VVC; 13/03/2018 – Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: CenterPoint to Buy Vectren for $72 Per Share in Cash; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VECTREN UTILITY HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 23/04/2018 – VECTREN HOLDERS TO GET $72.00 IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – VECTREN 1Q EPS 76C

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 44.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 389,826 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.92 million, up from 269,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.40% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 506,983 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 20.90% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications

Among 12 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. GTT Communications had 27 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 10 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, August 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton given on Wednesday, November 4. As per Friday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Pacific Crest. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38.0 target in Tuesday, October 3 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, March 1. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, May 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 18 by Suntrust Robinson. The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, April 12. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Wednesday, December 6.

Among 5 analysts covering Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vectren Corp had 11 analyst reports since September 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, January 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”. The stock of Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, December 14. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, July 27 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Monday, November 20 report. On Wednesday, April 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Saturday, September 5 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 13 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, January 12. The stock of Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 19. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 2 by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 34 investors sold VVC shares while 98 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 49.20 million shares or 3.88% less from 51.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 413,460 shares. 546 are held by Peddock Capital Advsrs Lc. Stoneridge Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 13,111 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) for 75,973 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 812,422 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.18% or 27,964 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) for 122,652 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC). 16,544 are held by Liberty Mutual Group Incorporated Asset Mngmt. Rhumbline Advisers holds 149,024 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.03% or 39,976 shares. Affinity Advisors Lc holds 0.04% or 4,070 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC). Manufacturers Life The holds 0.03% in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) or 407,640 shares. Panagora Asset owns 30,371 shares.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Entmt Inc New by 44,300 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $59.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) by 116,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Lasalle Hotel Pptys (NYSE:LHO).