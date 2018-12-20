Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 11.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 7,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,487 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.33M, up from 67,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $131.32. About 455,922 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 28.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 4,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 21,637 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.73 million, up from 16,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $86.67. About 67,097 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “â€‹CBJ Morning Buzz: Convention center revamp approved; Layoffs at nuclear firm and buyouts at Duke Energy; BofA error gives people free money – Charlotte Business Journal” on November 27, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Federal tax cut mitigates December rate hike for Duke Energy customers – Charlotte Business Journal” published on November 27, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Duke Energy, Childress Klein to build uptown tower – Charlotte Business Journal” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Piedmont Natural Gas lags PSNC in customer satisfaction survey – Charlotte Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 High-Yield Safety Stocks to Buy for 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,010 shares stake. Greatmark Invest Prtn holds 3,302 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mcmillion Cap Incorporated reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 281,375 shares or 0.16% of the stock. First Bank & Trust owns 0.08% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 6,442 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 3.79M shares. Gofen Glossberg Llc Il holds 0.03% or 11,195 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Corp holds 0.16% or 230,872 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability accumulated 600 shares. Comml Bank Of The West holds 5,718 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Corp owns 54,784 shares. Citizens & Northern invested in 8,383 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 41,300 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 30,141 shares. Wendell David Assoc stated it has 0.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 8,813 shares to 363 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 22,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,407 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

Among 20 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Duke Energy had 102 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Suntrust Robinson given on Monday, August 29. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $86.0 target in Monday, February 26 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 5 report. SunTrust maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Monday, October 19 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Monday, November 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $71 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Monday, July 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 6 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Sunday, November 5 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Friday, September 21. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $85 target. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Neutral” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Monday, October 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0.22% or 3,518 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 53,115 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 732,830 were reported by American Intll Group. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,476 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 25,995 are owned by Capital Wealth Planning Llc. Churchill Mngmt holds 53,421 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The France-based Axa has invested 1.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Chilton reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Exane Derivatives accumulated 5,836 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co holds 14,338 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 474,823 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri stated it has 15,011 shares. Patriot Wealth Management holds 42,083 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation holds 1.05% or 36,980 shares in its portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP invested 5.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $427.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5,644 shares to 13,787 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) by 2,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,544 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway A (BRKA).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold $325,541 worth of stock.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Inc.: Goodbye Cash, Hello Visa – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “This Is Why PayPal Stock Is a Strong Buy on Any Dip – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: Money For Nothing – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ranking The Payment Technology And Services Providers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.