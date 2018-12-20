Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 4614.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 23,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,571 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $478,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 12.83 million shares traded or 27.86% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – Icahn Takes Stake in Newell Brands: 13D Filing; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands ends proxy fight with Starboard; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands said it would appoint activist investor Carl Icahn’s four nominees to its board immediately; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Novolex Holdings is Backed by Carlyle Group; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate Bridget Ryan Berman From Starboard’s Slate; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn boosts stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 23/03/2018 – Hedge fund Glenview ups stake in Sharpie maker Newell Brands; 12/04/2018 – NEWELL’S WADDINGTON IS SAID TO DRAW BIDDERS INCLUDING NOVOLEX; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn averts a looming board battle at Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS, Operating Cash Flow Toward Lower End of Guidance

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 14,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,143 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.33 million, down from 136,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $128.76. About 17.70M shares traded or 70.33% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The California-based World Invsts has invested 0.06% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Company Nj has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Community Comml Bank Na stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Gamco Et Al has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Edgestream Partners L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,064 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 62,593 shares. Virtu Lc stated it has 49,092 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated owns 10,052 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cedar Hill Associates Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.54% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 117,910 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp reported 147,149 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 46,544 shares stake. Kbc Nv holds 85,566 shares. Johnson Fin Gp Inc reported 132 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 340,895 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 13,842 shares.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,640 shares to 438,890 shares, valued at $21.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 7,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,151 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.79 million activity. On Thursday, August 9 the insider ICAHN BRETT bought $2.31 million.

Among 21 analysts covering Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newell Rubbermaid Inc. had 80 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, December 15. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, January 25. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 4. Wells Fargo upgraded Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) on Monday, April 16 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $29 target in Wednesday, August 8 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, October 16 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, November 3. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, January 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&T Bancshares Corp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested in 0.86% or 19,150 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Adv accumulated 0.23% or 6,475 shares. Savant Lc reported 0.31% stake. Btg Pactual Global Asset Limited invested 8.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mirae Asset Invests Ltd holds 1.34 million shares. Colonial has 95,761 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Dudley Shanley reported 22,201 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Columbus Hill Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 272,842 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Tx accumulated 30,805 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 29.76 million shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 656,727 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6.09 million shares. Blume Capital Inc accumulated 0.17% or 2,162 shares. Btc Capital Management reported 16,944 shares.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $589.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 206,984 shares to 640,221 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 37,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 25.96 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.