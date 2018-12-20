Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI) by 94.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,328 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $642,000, up from 3,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $103.48. About 511,517 shares traded or 32.04% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 13.63% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 12.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 67,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 466,618 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.13 million, down from 533,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 95,760 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – SOME TELECOM PROVIDERS SAID THEY WOULD ONLY USE DARK FIBRE PRODUCT THAT WAS RESTRICTED TO LOWER BANDWIDTHS IN VERY LOW VOLUMES; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after ‘remarkable transformation’; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – BOARD ANNOUNCES GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `WRONG’; 09/05/2018 – UPC Holding BV (“UPC Holding”), UPCB Finance IV Limited (“UPCB lV”) and UPCB Finance Vll Limited (“UPCB Vll”) announce agreement to sell certain assets to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Pretax Pft EUR3.88B; 27/05/2018 – Business Std.in: DoT may ask Idea to liberalise spectrum held by Vodafone worth Rs 45 bn; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION

Among 14 analysts covering Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) had 27 analyst reports since October 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, June 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 8 by Jefferies. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, January 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by BNP Paribas on Monday, November 21. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 13 by Macquarie Research. The rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research on Thursday, June 1 to “Reduce”. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Thursday, May 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 16. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 25.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 6,350 shares to 35,250 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since September 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $368,148 activity. McLaren John Bandini sold $248,208 worth of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) on Friday, November 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 67 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 77.42 million shares or 5.96% more from 73.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 1.30M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 41,354 shares. Pggm Invests reported 742,000 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 111,177 shares. Regions Financial accumulated 2,540 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 11.64M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 200 shares. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney Communication, a New York-based fund reported 26 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.03% or 2,500 shares. Wetherby Asset owns 2,961 shares. Moreover, Kempen Capital Nv has 0.11% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 0.04% or 15,448 shares. 3,730 were reported by Crawford Investment Counsel. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 52,273 shares. 205,378 were reported by Macquarie Ltd.