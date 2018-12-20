Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 176.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 6,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 10,741 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.26M, up from 3,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $107. About 9.34 million shares traded or 11.67% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (SBUX) by 57.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 150,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 111,800 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.36 million, down from 261,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 20.23M shares traded or 52.44% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/05/2018 – Starbucks: All Guests Will Be Allowed to Use Cafes, Restrooms; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. TERUEL JAVIER G also sold $8.78M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares. BREWER ROSALIND G also bought $270,200 worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, August 20.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BLMN vs. SBUX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BOJA or SBUX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Starbucks Stock Is Worth Trading With This Out-of-the-Box Pairs Partner – Investorplace.com” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Launches New Holiday Drink Named Juniper Latte – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks pushes forward in Italy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.98 million for 24.28 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. On Wednesday, October 3 the insider Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44 million. $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by IGER ROBERT A. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, July 11.

