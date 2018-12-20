Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 8.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 48,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 619,495 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.36 million, up from 571,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 684,486 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 23.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN

Jabre Capital Partners Sa decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 76.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabre Capital Partners Sa sold 12,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $277,000, down from 16,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabre Capital Partners Sa who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 1.70M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 72.10% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63

Among 24 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Zendesk had 78 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, January 11. The stock of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, November 2. The stock of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 9 by UBS. The stock of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 6. On Tuesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Thursday, April 13. The stock of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, May 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 7 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 31.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $-0.27 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% negative EPS growth.

Jabre Capital Partners Sa, which manages about $302.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30,232 shares to 43,232 shares, valued at $907,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,000 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 20 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $192,531 activity. Nagelberg Allison had bought 725 shares worth $9,997. Shares for $27,398 were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P. Rytter Katie bought 370 shares worth $8,843. HERSTIK NEAL also bought $10,000 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares. 73 shares were bought by Miller Kevin S., worth $1,001. On Friday, November 30 the insider Haimm Brian bought $13,720.

Among 9 analysts covering Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation had 19 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Buy” on Monday, August 10. The rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Buy” on Friday, August 5. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, December 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 5 by National Securities. The stock of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) earned “Buy” rating by Wunderlich on Friday, May 6. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 9. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, August 24. The stock of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, February 9. B. Riley & Co downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 9 report. The stock of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 19 by Janney Capital.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $657.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 33,253 shares to 348,301 shares, valued at $25.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,540 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).