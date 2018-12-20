Utah Retirement Systems increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 2.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 1,100 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 5.36%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 48,382 shares with $13.26 million value, up from 47,282 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $65.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $253.57. About 567,908 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 24.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc acquired 15,043 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 13.14%. The Ashfield Capital Partners Llc holds 77,539 shares with $11.82 million value, up from 62,496 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $73.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 1.41 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Anthem had 11 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, July 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Jefferies maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Monday, December 3. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $345 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 6 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, November 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big day for health insurers – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Sign-ups for 2019 Obamacare insurance fall to 8.5 million people – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Teleflex, Anthem, Crown Castle International, MSCI, GCI Liberty, and Akebia Therapeutics â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Women-Led Companies Delivering Outsized Returns – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 11,800 shares to 899,495 valued at $203.05 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 17,300 shares and now owns 876,125 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Caterpillar had 14 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. DZ Bank upgraded the shares of CAT in report on Thursday, October 25 to “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, July 31. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $183 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. Bank of America upgraded the shares of CAT in report on Monday, December 3 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, September 5. Argus Research maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Monday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 24. On Tuesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, October 24. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Bank of America.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 6,975 shares to 27,925 valued at $1.90 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 2,651 shares and now owns 75,285 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. The insider Johnson Denise C sold $5.40M. 1,080 shares valued at $124,826 were bought by De Lange Bob on Friday, October 26.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caterpillar: Can It Achieve Bullish Expectations? – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar: Perennial Underinvestment Leads To Inferior Defensive Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Sees 20% Upside In Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA), Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Fed Meeting Starts With Market Off To Worst December Start in 38 Years – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Tariffs: Caterpillar Is Digging Up Great Profits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 09, 2018.