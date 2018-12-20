Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 22.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 11,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,907 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.75 million, up from 51,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 6.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 13.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 1,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,162 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.93 million, down from 8,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $219.87. About 4.97 million shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldg has invested 0.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware holds 0.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 6,778 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Lc has 45,344 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 2,688 shares. Northstar Group, a New York-based fund reported 986 shares. 38,382 are owned by Kentucky Retirement System. De Burlo Grp Inc stated it has 3.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 982,895 shares. Syntal Partners Limited Liability reported 0.93% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Qs Invsts Limited Company invested in 98,509 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 11,115 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 1,737 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tributary Cap Management Ltd reported 2,575 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp owns 1.13 million shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp stated it has 0.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $2.94M was sold by Rencher Bradley. $2.73 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Friday, July 20. Ricks David A bought $19,607 worth of stock.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $828.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Purefunds Ise Cyber Security Etf by 7,792 shares to 71,608 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc by 16,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive.

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $512,776 activity. 16,088 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $1.51M were sold by Flessner Kyle M.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 6,212 shares to 84,299 shares, valued at $13.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 12,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,861 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).