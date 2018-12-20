Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 23.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 58,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,846 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.30 million, up from 247,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $125.61. About 1.78M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 8.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 4,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 50,239 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.62M, down from 55,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $110.04. About 6.92M shares traded or 58.96% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $22.31 million activity. 108,885 shares valued at $14.50M were sold by SANTI ERNEST SCOTT on Wednesday, December 12.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12,769 shares to 163,136 shares, valued at $45.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 223,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $356.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,950 shares to 19,715 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.