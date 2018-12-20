Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (XYL) by 259.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 17,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,453 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.95M, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc Shs Issued for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $65.13. About 1.39 million shares traded or 23.80% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has declined 3.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.63% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 51.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 24,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,213 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.98 million, down from 47,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.78. About 21.68M shares traded or 55.57% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $259.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24,515 shares to 21,869 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Collins Inc (NYSE:COL) by 15,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,514 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold XYL shares while 188 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 140.43 million shares or 4.87% less from 147.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 0.27% or 164,915 shares in its portfolio. Kistler holds 500 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv holds 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 222 shares. 4,944 are held by Atria Invs Limited Liability Co. Alabama-based Leavell Investment has invested 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Prudential Finance owns 194,773 shares. Portland Global Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,190 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Daruma Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 54,566 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 11,652 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Ls Investment Ltd Liability owns 10,111 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs stated it has 0.05% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Apg Asset Nv accumulated 209,814 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 31 shares.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.76 million activity. Another trade for 17,161 shares valued at $1.40M was made by Sabol Colin R on Monday, September 17.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Xylem Inc. to present at the BMO Capital Markets 2018 Boston Growth Conference – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Risk-Reward With Xylem – GuruFocus.com” published on November 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James: Water Is A Necessity, And So Is Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Xylem – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Xylem had 85 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) rating on Tuesday, June 20. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $5800 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 1. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. Cowen & Co maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) on Friday, August 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 2 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 28 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 12 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 5 by Cowen & Co.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 44,250 shares to 51,721 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 200,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, April 22 by Piper Jaffray. Wolfe Research upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday, November 26 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 1. As per Wednesday, January 11, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. Goldman Sachs maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, March 18 with “Conviction Buy” rating. The firm has “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, July 22. BMO Capital Markets initiated Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, December 2 with “Market Perform” rating. Nomura initiated the shares of XOM in report on Friday, March 18 with “Reduce” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, October 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $80.0 target. Jefferies maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, October 3 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. BP – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon to develop Australia’s West Barracouta natural gas project – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil – Huge Growth And Cash Flow Prospects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. Another trade for 2,798 shares valued at $214,914 was sold by Hansen Neil A. $1.26 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Corson Bradley W. $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Rosenthal David S. Another trade for 15,850 shares valued at $1.22M was made by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. 7,855 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $619,861 were sold by Schleckser Robert N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Llc invested in 13,756 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Hengehold Mgmt Llc stated it has 35,317 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Parkside State Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 24,673 shares. Moreover, Zwj Invest Counsel has 0.38% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gam Ag reported 125,819 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,186 shares. Overbrook Mngmt invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tru Of Vermont invested in 1.52% or 211,296 shares. Altavista Wealth holds 2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 63,151 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Lc has invested 0.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lehman Res holds 11,312 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Glenmede Co Na has invested 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Delta Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 65,600 shares or 3.39% of their US portfolio. Finemark Retail Bank And Trust holds 1.11% or 214,834 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Co Ltd has 0.87% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).