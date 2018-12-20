Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 4.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 239,497 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.17M, down from 250,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 4.15M shares traded or 13.59% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 48.43% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 1.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 5,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 289,331 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.93 million, up from 283,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 2.01M shares traded or 6.86% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 1.00% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh & Mclennan to Acquire Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc – Business Wire” on September 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Agency Acquires Otis-Magie Insurance Agency, Inc. – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Mercer and HLTH Collaborate to Engage Employers in Reshaping the Future of Health – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh Announces Future Leadership Appointments for Regional, Specialty and Placement Teams – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Companies: A Not So Obvious Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 416.43 million shares or 0.13% less from 416.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 660,305 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 90 were reported by Smith Asset Grp Incorporated Lp. Carroll Associates invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 69,803 shares stake. Cap Invsts invested 0.32% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 220 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 39,121 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,008 shares. Veritas Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 13,142 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Indiana-based fund reported 327,171 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.07% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Shine Investment Advisory Services has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 804 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Com stated it has 19,279 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability reported 382,248 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.83 million activity.

Among 17 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Marsh & McLennan had 45 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, April 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, October 15. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 10. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Monday, December 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, October 13 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Wednesday, December 6, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, September 20. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by RBC Capital Markets.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Gw (SPYG) by 2.10M shares to 326 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr High Yld Mun Etf by 215,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Shrt Trm Corp Bd (VCSH).

Among 7 analysts covering British Amrcn Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. British Amrcn Tobacco had 9 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 2, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 25 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Friday, October 28. The stock of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 25. Bank of America reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 4 report. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold” on Friday, July 29. As per Thursday, December 10, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Investec given on Friday, August 4. On Thursday, September 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Investec to “Buy”.