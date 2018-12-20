Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 26,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 224,552 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.54 million, up from 198,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 50.72 million shares traded or 28.03% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 6.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 121,035 shares as the company's stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.89 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 11.22M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.92 million activity. $354,179 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares were sold by Jones Wendy Elizabeth. Shares for $522,528 were sold by Park Joo Man on Tuesday, November 27. Another trade for 3,526 shares valued at $99,473 was made by Doerger Brian J. on Tuesday, November 20. The insider Lee Jae Hyun sold $919,176.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $539.18 million for 12.44 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

Among 46 analysts covering eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. eBay Inc had 197 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 21 by Hilliard Lyons. Citigroup maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Friday, July 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $43 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 26 by Aegis Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 28 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Monday, October 29 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, October 19. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 18 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, January 28. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 2 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 13,035 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rothschild And Company Asset Us Incorporated has 861,603 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communication reported 5,600 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3.02 million shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.06% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 432,613 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 20,484 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 0.84% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 35,693 shares. Tealwood Asset Management accumulated 0.67% or 54,164 shares. Moreover, Jennison Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.33M shares. Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.29% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 1.59 million were reported by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Kingstown Ltd Partnership invested 6.57% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company stated it has 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Stephens Inc Ar invested in 89,293 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Com owns 2.20M shares.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN) by 154,710 shares to 396,342 shares, valued at $67.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 194,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "4 Key Charts Say The Clock Is Now Ticking For Shopify Stock – Investorplace.com" on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Notable ETF Outflow Detected – FDN, CRM, TWTR, EBAY – Nasdaq" published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within eBay, Pulse Biosciences, Evolus, Weibo, OptiNose, and The Descartes Systems Group â€" Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – Nasdaq" on December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 86,466 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 4,512 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability reported 3.83M shares stake. Old Republic Int accumulated 3.79 million shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt Inc reported 101,988 shares stake. Factory Mutual Insur Co has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Roffman Miller Pa accumulated 253,373 shares. 159,690 were reported by Stoneridge Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Com. Paloma Management reported 0.62% stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co has 0.3% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Kentucky-based Mcf Advsr Lc has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cape Ann Comml Bank reported 29,200 shares. Fincl Mgmt accumulated 7,163 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 129,258 were accumulated by Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability. Truepoint Inc reported 8,198 shares stake.