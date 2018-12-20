At Bancorp increased American Airlines Group (AAL) stake by 32.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. At Bancorp acquired 10,157 shares as American Airlines Group (AAL)’s stock declined 14.18%. The At Bancorp holds 41,633 shares with $1.72 million value, up from 31,476 last quarter. American Airlines Group now has $14.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 6.34 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 33.49% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency

Waters Parkerson & Company increased Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) stake by 4.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company acquired 27,850 shares as Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM)’s stock declined 25.89%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 722,950 shares with $15.73M value, up from 695,100 last quarter. Tower Semiconductorf now has $1.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 477,337 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 53.82% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,652 shares to 226,177 valued at $46.85 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) stake by 4,328 shares and now owns 20,858 shares. National Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tower Semiconductor had 5 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Standpoint Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 28 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of TSEM in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TowerJazz to Showcase its Advanced Analog Technology Solutions and Vast Offering for the Rapidly Growing Chinese Market at ICCAD 2018, China – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tower Semiconductor Is A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tower Semi -15.8% on Q3 misses, downside revenue guidance – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 10/29/2018: YNDX, NXPI, TSEM – Nasdaq” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TowerJazz: Long-Term Value Creation In Wireless Connectivity And Automotive Markets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

At Bancorp decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 5,268 shares to 41,193 valued at $2.38 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 4,598 shares and now owns 19,024 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) was reduced too.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $836,763 was bought by CAHILL JOHN T. $535,301 worth of stock was bought by BENJAMIN JEFFREY D on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 61 investors sold AAL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 362.38 million shares or 1.18% less from 366.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 6,737 shares. 72,111 are held by Shellback L P. 22 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Management. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Andra Ap invested in 0.09% or 80,600 shares. Private Advisor Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 11,585 shares. Hartford Mngmt has invested 0.09% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.05% or 87,000 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Co owns 490,942 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Lc holds 0.02% or 114,810 shares. Blair William And Company Il accumulated 11,302 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp has 0.53% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Cna Finance has 0.28% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 32,400 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt has invested 1.4% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,146 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.