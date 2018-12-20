At Bancorp decreased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 45.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. At Bancorp sold 30,624 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock declined 23.48%. The At Bancorp holds 36,967 shares with $726,000 value, down from 67,591 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $14.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 9.83M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) stake by 7.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 5,850 shares as Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW)’s stock declined 20.43%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 75,239 shares with $8.64M value, down from 81,089 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc Com now has $71.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.15. About 4.55M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31M for 28.57 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Maryland-based Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Prospector Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 103,400 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Mrj Incorporated invested in 59,407 shares or 3.73% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Essex holds 0.09% or 3,748 shares. Waters Parkerson And Llc invested 0.71% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). California-based Montecito National Bank & Trust has invested 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ftb reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, London Of Virginia has 1.87% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2.10 million shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.04% or 17,166 shares in its portfolio. Trustco Natl Bank N Y reported 8,887 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Legacy Private Tru holds 0.09% or 6,870 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Group Inc LP stated it has 0.69% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Addenda holds 0.25% or 26,223 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company increased Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) stake by 5,324 shares to 165,378 valued at $31.01 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM) stake by 27,850 shares and now owns 722,950 shares. Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) was raised too.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $893,828 activity. $29,407 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, August 24. CROOM MARSHALL A had sold 15,735 shares worth $1.80 million. ROGERS BRIAN C had bought 10,000 shares worth $880,200 on Friday, November 23.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 22 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, August 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 23. Citigroup maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Wednesday, November 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LOW in report on Tuesday, October 23 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 23 by UBS. On Thursday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. On Thursday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $112 target in Thursday, August 23 report.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $6.36 million activity. Dallas H James had bought 9,610 shares worth $199,984. Another trade for 27,674 shares valued at $572,105 was made by Evans Trina M on Monday, July 23. The insider MOONEY BETH E bought 10,000 shares worth $182,600. Shares for $127,910 were sold by Highsmith Carlton L. Schosser Douglas M sold $129,972 worth of stock. $92,750 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was bought by KIMBLE DONALD R. Gorman Christopher M. sold $6.00M worth of stock.

Among 7 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) earned “Overweight” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, July 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research on Friday, October 12. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Reduce” on Monday, December 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 19. Morgan Stanley maintained KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $25 target. Citigroup maintained KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Monday, December 3 with “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) rating on Friday, October 19. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $22 target. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $18 target in Tuesday, November 13 report.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on January, 17 before the open. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 30.56% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KEY’s profit will be $486.22 million for 7.64 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold KEY shares while 214 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 792.69 million shares or 1.45% less from 804.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc World Markets Incorporated reported 100,681 shares stake. Intact Management Inc has 14,300 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,772 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 36,004 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,333 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 294,693 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Co invested 1.27% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Mitsubishi Ufj owns 1,600 shares. Assetmark invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Nbt Bancorp N A New York owns 11,922 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3.60 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited reported 0.11% stake. Lord Abbett Lc invested in 7.14 million shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Co owns 200,127 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont has 17,963 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

At Bancorp increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) stake by 8,597 shares to 139,323 valued at $7.22 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (AGZ) stake by 3,796 shares and now owns 25,485 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

