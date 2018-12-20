At Bancorp increased its stake in Flextronics Intl Ltd (FLEX) by 116.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 46,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,525 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12M, up from 39,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Flextronics Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 2.80M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 53.75% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Flex Acq Hldg Rtgs Unfctd By Waddington Grp Acq; 09/05/2018 – Flex to Host Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, May 10, 2018; 19/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 07/05/2018 – CCP Commercial Real Estate Increases Their Presence in Nashville, TN with a $41.2 Million Acquisition of an Office-Flex Portfol; 15/05/2018 – Flex Logix Co-Founders Awarded Interconnect Patent For Connecting Any Kind Of RAM Between eFPGA Cores To Create Application-Optimized eFPGA Arrays; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 17.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 5,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,620 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65M, down from 31,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $50.53. About 1.28M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has declined 22.16% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 9.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CERN’s profit will be $191.11 million for 21.78 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.75% EPS growth.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spon Adr by 17,710 shares to 564,173 shares, valued at $40.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 33,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner (CERN) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.2% in Session – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerner (CERN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Bookings Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Valley Hospital and clinic select Cerner CommunityWorks to enhance patient care – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cerner Corp. Will Continue To Thrive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner: A Wide Economic Moat In The Making – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $78.60 million activity. WILSON JULIE M also sold $4.37 million worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) shares. $24.41M worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) was sold by BURKE ZANE M on Tuesday, September 11.

Among 29 analysts covering Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Cerner Corporation had 129 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, October 6. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, June 1 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CERN in report on Thursday, May 3 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CERN in report on Thursday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 20 with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy” on Thursday, June 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 11 by Jefferies. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Wednesday, January 10 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of CERN in report on Tuesday, July 4 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold CERN shares while 208 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 245.84 million shares or 1.33% more from 242.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Element Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 273,995 shares. Telos Management invested in 0.91% or 44,403 shares. 139,041 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 6,135 shares. Calamos Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 0.04% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 13,620 shares. 295,424 were reported by Washington Communications. Professional Advisory Serv owns 150,733 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 80,556 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 495,854 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc accumulated 935,500 shares. Hartford Inv Management Commerce stated it has 0.09% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 46,251 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Flextronics International Ltd. had 57 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell” on Friday, August 21. Goldman Sachs upgraded Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on Tuesday, September 20 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, January 29. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 30 with “Buy”. Needham maintained Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on Friday, January 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 30 by RBC Capital Markets. Needham maintained the shares of FLEX in report on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of FLEX in report on Thursday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 29 report.

At Bancorp, which manages about $927.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VCIT) by 5,540 shares to 10,635 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,850 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 18 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Britt Douglas also sold $851,760 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on Tuesday, July 17. MCNAMARA MICHAEL M also sold $589,385 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on Monday, July 2. Barbier Francois sold 10,468 shares worth $144,642. Another trade for 10,665 shares valued at $147,364 was sold by Collier Christopher. 11,500 shares were bought by ONETTO MARC A, worth $97,632 on Tuesday, December 4. $593 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) was sold by Li Jennifer.