Atlanta Capital Group Holds Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); 3M (MMM) Stake Held by Puzo Michael J

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 3,387 shares as the company's stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,565 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.04M, up from 27,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.74. About 6.18M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500.

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 6.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,706 shares as the company's stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,886 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.25M, up from 41,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $189.33. About 586,292 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. $184,500 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "7 Reasons That 3M's Guidance Looks Overly Optimistic – Motley Fool" on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha" published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha" on December 18, 2018.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $265.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2,700 shares to 53,213 shares, valued at $11.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,476 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 19,361 shares. Chilton Management Lc owns 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,217 shares. Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 14,764 shares. First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls owns 964 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.11% stake. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 142,698 shares. Yacktman Asset LP holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Coastline Tru Com holds 9,595 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 189,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Fincl Corporation. Gradient Investments has invested 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mathes Company Incorporated holds 13,288 shares. Huntington Bank reported 0.61% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hikari Tsushin invested in 1.93% or 39,410 shares. Maryland Capital Management invested in 2,038 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Linscomb & Williams owns 3,868 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $754.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 22,740 shares to 22,354 shares, valued at $396,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,778 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

