Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Power Integrations Inc (POWI) stake by 1.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 4,766 shares as Power Integrations Inc (POWI)’s stock declined 14.24%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 363,444 shares with $22.97 million value, up from 358,678 last quarter. Power Integrations Inc now has $1.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.53. About 91,604 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has declined 20.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.61% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Rev $103.1M; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days

Wendys Co (WEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.43, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 128 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 84 cut down and sold stock positions in Wendys Co. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 177.37 million shares, down from 186.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Wendys Co in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 55 Increased: 90 New Position: 38.

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. WEN’s profit will be $35.51 million for 26.17 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 6.57% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company for 1.45 million shares. Trian Fund Management L.P. owns 31.63 million shares or 5.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eminence Capital Lp has 3.4% invested in the company for 12.08 million shares. The New York-based Horizon Kinetics Llc has invested 1.62% in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 970,765 shares.

More notable recent The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wendy’s (WEN) Up 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wendy’s Company (WEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “China says ‘resolutely opposes’ new U.S. law on Tibet – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China’s aluminium firms to meet to discuss market slump – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JELD-WEN Intends To Appeal Court Ruling In Steves & Sons Litigation – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant firm in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.72 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It has a 6.47 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals.

The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 1.64M shares traded. The Wendy's Company (WEN) has risen 14.78% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 10/05/2018 – Wendy’s to Unveil Innovative Restaurant Design in Gluckstadt; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/03/2018 Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 17/05/2018 – TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT LP SAYS NELSON PELTZ OWNS 19.82 PCT STAKE IN WENDYS CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES LABOR INFLATION OF 3%-4% THIS YR; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Florida Farmworkers and Supporters to March in “Time’s up Wendy’s March” to Demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food; 26/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with the CEO of The Wendy’s Company to talk social media strategy and technology; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S ON TRACK TO REMODEL ABOUT 10% OF GLOBAL STORES THIS YR; 16/03/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $19

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. 8,000 shares were sold by BRATHWAITE NICHOLAS, worth $457,919 on Thursday, November 1. 500 shares were sold by Bailey Doug, worth $36,475. The insider Barsan Radu sold 165 shares worth $12,210. Sutherland Ben had sold 151 shares worth $8,761 on Tuesday, November 6. WALKER CLIFFORD had sold 152 shares worth $8,758 on Monday, November 5. 5,500 shares valued at $404,287 were sold by IYER BALAKRISHNAN S on Tuesday, August 21. Another trade for 152 shares valued at $8,787 was made by Matthews David MH on Monday, November 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 16 investors sold POWI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 8.22% less from 27.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 274 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Lc accumulated 358,715 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Qs Limited owns 22,739 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). 94,600 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 60,257 shares stake. Smithfield Company has 60 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 9,746 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel stated it has 0.26% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). 5,443 were accumulated by Quantbot Lp. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0.09% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Tompkins Financial accumulated 467 shares.

More notable recent Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Power Integrations -9.3% on mixed Q3, downside guide – Seeking Alpha” published on October 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Power Integrations’ Revenue Re-Acceleration Looking More Like A 2019 Event – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2018. More interesting news about Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Power Integrations (POWI) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel downgrades semis on signs of peak – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Power Integrations had 4 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Loop Capital. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $75 target in Wednesday, September 12 report.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 50,094 shares to 1.12 million valued at $122.17 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 16,489 shares and now owns 412,589 shares. Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) was reduced too.