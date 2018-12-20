PARMALAT SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:PLATF) had an increase of 26.39% in short interest. PLATF’s SI was 72,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 26.39% from 57,600 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 61 days are for PARMALAT SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:PLATF)’s short sellers to cover PLATF’s short positions. It closed at $3.36 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) stake by 14.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 252,664 shares as Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)’s stock declined 24.92%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 1.51M shares with $237.21M value, down from 1.76 million last quarter. Acuity Brands Inc now has $4.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $107.75. About 267,383 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 29.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.64% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on January, 8. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 13.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.81 per share. AYI’s profit will be $81.37 million for 13.14 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.65% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) stake by 1.14M shares to 1.66 million valued at $115.19 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) stake by 16,808 shares and now owns 496,085 shares. Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 40 investors sold AYI shares while 140 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 38.02 million shares or 4.73% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Raymond James Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 21,685 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 6,501 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Tci Wealth Incorporated owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 4,153 shares in its portfolio. 18,886 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc reported 30 shares stake. Asset One Ltd holds 67,735 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 26,569 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Tompkins Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Clearbridge Invests Llc holds 0.03% or 249,401 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Financial Service, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,842 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Acuity Brands had 6 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, September 12 by Goldman Sachs. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $154 target in Thursday, July 5 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 4. The stock of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Robert W. Baird. On Friday, September 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”.

Parmalat S.p.A. produces, markets, and distributes milk and dairy products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, Oceania, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.01 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Milk, Cheese and Other Fresh Products, and Fruit Beverages. It has a 47.32 P/E ratio. The Milk segment offers UHT, pasteurized, condensed, powdered, and flavored milk, as well as cream and bÃ©chamel.